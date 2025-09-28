Grameenphone, MIMPEX, Goodman collaborate to drive efficiency in agriculture and pharmaceuticals
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mimpex Agrochemicals Ltd, one of Bangladesh’s most trusted pesticide companies, and Goodman Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a sister concern of MIMPEX Group and a prominent manufacturer of pharmaceutical finished products operating a WHO cGMP-compliant facility, reports a press release.
This collaboration establishes a foundation for joint initiatives leveraging innovative ICT and mobility solutions to enhance growth, operational efficiency, and customer value across the agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors. It reflects a shared commitment to digital transformation and sustainable growth by combining expertise from telecommunications, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals to drive innovation and efficiency.
The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in the presence of SM Zahadul Arafin, head of emerging accounts at Grameenphone, and M Sayeduzzaman, founding managing director of MIMPEX Group.
Also present at the ceremony were Arvid Chowdhury, head of product, partnerships, and operations, Sougata Biswas, head of emerging accounts Dhaka North, and Farhana Seema, strategic account manager from Grameenphone, along with Md Arif Hossain, CEO of Goodman Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Md Harun Or Rashid, HR lead of Goodman Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Mohammad Rashid uz Zaman, HR lead of MIMPEX Group.
Speaking at the ceremony, SM Zahadul Arafin said, “As an innovation-driven telco-tech company, Grameenphone is committed to empowering diverse sectors of the local business ecosystem through its suite of technologically advanced offerings. We look forward to fulfilling this commitment through our partnership with MIMPEX and Goodman by strengthening their operational workflows and customer values, and we are particularly excited to continue enabling long-term transformation across the vital sectors of agriculture and healthcare.”
M Sayeduzzaman, the founder managing director of MIMPEX Group added, “Partnering with Grameenphone allows us to explore new avenues of efficiency and innovation. We believe this initiative will set new benchmarks in how technology can enhance service delivery and value for our customers.”