Grameenphone, MIMPEX, Goodman collaborate to drive efficiency in agriculture and pharmaceuticals

Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mimpex Agrochemicals Ltd, one of Bangladesh’s most trusted pesticide companies, and Goodman Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a sister concern of MIMPEX Group and a prominent manufacturer of pharmaceutical finished products operating a WHO cGMP-compliant facility, reports a press release.

This collaboration establishes a foundation for joint initiatives leveraging innovative ICT and mobility solutions to enhance growth, operational efficiency, and customer value across the agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors. It reflects a shared commitment to digital transformation and sustainable growth by combining expertise from telecommunications, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals to drive innovation and efficiency.