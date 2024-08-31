AkijBashir Group, Edison Real Estate forge strategic partnership

AkijBashir Group and Edison Real Estate Limited have formed a strategic partnership to enhance customer value and offer exclusive benefits. This collaboration will provide exclusive perks to members of the Edison Royal Club, a loyalty programme designed for Edison Real Estate's esteemed clients, stated a press release.

Under the terms of the MoU, Edison Royal Club members will enjoy attractive discounts on a wide range of AkijBashir products available at the ‘Selections’ showrooms. This includes premium tiles from Akij Ceramics and Aura, luxurious sanitaryware and bathware from Rosa, and high-quality Boards and Doors from Akij Board and Akij Door.