AkijBashir Group, Edison Real Estate forge strategic partnership
AkijBashir Group and Edison Real Estate Limited have formed a strategic partnership to enhance customer value and offer exclusive benefits. This collaboration will provide exclusive perks to members of the Edison Royal Club, a loyalty programme designed for Edison Real Estate's esteemed clients, stated a press release.
Under the terms of the MoU, Edison Royal Club members will enjoy attractive discounts on a wide range of AkijBashir products available at the ‘Selections’ showrooms. This includes premium tiles from Akij Ceramics and Aura, luxurious sanitaryware and bathware from Rosa, and high-quality Boards and Doors from Akij Board and Akij Door.
On 28 August, COO of AkijBashir Group Mohammod Khourshed Alam and director of product and marketing at Edison Group Ahmed Pasha inked the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Other key executives from both companies attended the signing ceremony, marking a significant milestone in this partnership.
"We are delighted to partner with Edison Real Estate and offer our top-quality products to their distinguished clients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering premium solutions that meet the highest standards," said COO of AkijBashir Group Mohammad Khourshed Alam.
Director of product and marketing at Edison Real Estate Ahmed Pasha added, "This partnership with AkijBashir Group allows us to offer even greater value to our Edison Royal Club members. We believe that this collaboration will set a new benchmark in customer experience in the real estate and building materials industry."
The partnership marks a new chapter in the relationship between two leading industries, with the promise of delivering exceptional value to their customers and setting new standards of excellence in the Bangladeshi market.