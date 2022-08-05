Grameenphone contributes Tk 303.1 million to Labour Welfare Fund

Grameenphone has contributed around Tk 303.1 million (Tk 30.31 crore) amidst the ongoing global pandemic and economic instability, to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the welfare of the workers.

A five-member delegation led by Grameenphone’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Syed Tanvir Husain handed over the cheque to Begum Monnujan Sufian, Minister of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in the conference room of the ministry today.

“The government has formed a foundation fund under the Bangladesh Labour Act for the welfare of working people. This fund provides assistance to the workers of the formal and informal sectors for the treatment of accidental deaths in workplaces, injuries, and incurable diseases, and also for the higher education of meritorious children of the workers. So far in this year, around two thousand workers have been provided assistance worth Tk 62.5 million (Tk 6.25 crore) from this fund,” said the minister at the check handover ceremony, adding that the Labour Welfare Foundation will always work for the welfare of the workers.