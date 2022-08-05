Grameenphone contributes Tk 303.1 million to Labour Welfare Fund

On behalf of Grameenphone, Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, said, “Grameenphone being a part of Telenor Group and as a responsible corporate citizen, has been an enabler of digitalisation and development over the last 25 years. In this journey, we are equally focused on a future-ready skilled workforce to build a smart Bangladesh and stand by them in their trying times in collaboration with Bangladesh government. We believe our continued humble efforts with the contribution to Workers Welfare Fund will encourage many others to come forward. We are thankful to the Labour Ministry for best utilizing this fund for the greater interest of our workforce.”
Around 165 local, foreign and multinational companies, including Grameenphone, have been regularly contributing a certain portion of their dividends to this fund. It was revealed at the cheque handover ceremony that the number of companies submitting dividends is increasing every month. At present, the amount deposited in this fund is around Tk 4.42 billion (Tk 442 crore). It is mentionable that a certain portion of Grameenphone’s dividend is regularly deposited in the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation. As the highest contributor to the fund, Grameenphone has so far deposited around Tk 2.13 billion.
Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Md. Ehsane Elahi; Director General of Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation Gokul Krishna Ghosh; Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed; Director General of the Department of Labour Khaled Mamun Chowdhury ndc; Head of Industrial Relations & HR Strategy of Grameenphone K M Sabbir Ahmed; Head of Compensation & Benefits of Grameenphone Mohammad Khaled Mridha; Md. Asaduzzaman and Mohammad Tawhidul Islam of Industrial Relations & HR Strategy of Grameenphone were also present among others, at the event.