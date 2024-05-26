Beko presents transformation journey with Burak Özçivit
Singer Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary of Arcelik, flagship of Türkiye’s Koc Group, revealed "Transformation Journey with Burak Özçivit" with a press conference.
MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO at Singer Bangladesh Limited, Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, director of South Asia regional marketing, business transformation & growth at Arcelik and Turkish superstar Burak Özçivit, the brand ambassador of Singer Bangladesh’s transformation journey, attended the press briefing.
Earlier this year, Singer Bangladesh announced a series of transformations, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, one-of-its-kind Concept Store, and a workspace representing the company's new vision. These transformations brought Koç Group and Arcelik’s global expertise and standards to Bangladesh and enhanced the consumer experience, reaffirming Singer Bangladesh's commitment to excellence, says a press release.
As the company has begun the continuous process of transformation, Burak Özçivit has started teasing the company’s transformation journey by taking part in a series of creative communications. Mr. Özçivit is tremendously popular among Bangladeshi audience for his character portrayals in multiple drama series.
Commenting on these transformative endeavors, MHM Fairoz said, “Keeping customer centricity at the core of our operations, Singer Bangladesh is also transforming its operations to bring the most contemporary and global standards to the customers of Bangladesh. With the vision to make Singer Bangladesh one of the top brands in the country, we’ve been bringing our global expertise and standards to the market to contribute to consumer durables industry and lives of Bangladeshi people.”
Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu “Arçelik has been bringing its global expertise and standards to the market ever since it acquired Singer Bangladesh. We have been implementing the most effective practices from Turkey in Bangladesh with the goal of enhancing the consumer durables industry and improving the quality of life for Bangladeshi people. We’re bringing a significant transformation to improve all operational aspects of Singer Bangladesh with our global excellence in manufacturing, retail experience and pro-employee working space.
Singer Bangladesh has opened Bangladesh's first concept store in the consumer durables industry located in Gulshan 1. Inspired from the design of Arcelik’s award-winning concept store in Istanbul, Türkiye, the store features curated experience zones showcasing a diverse range of products under the Singer and Beko brands. The store offers an immersive retail experience where consumers can experience a product firsthand before making a purchase. It also features shop-in-shop approach for the very first time with Arçelik’s global brand Beko. Singer’s new store's design sets a new standard for retail spaces in Bangladesh, achieving a monumental success by redefining traditional retail norms and meeting global standards for customer engagement and product presentation, the press release adds.