Beko presents transformation journey with Burak Özçivit

As the company has begun the continuous process of transformation, Burak Özçivit has started teasing the company’s transformation journey by taking part in a series of creative communications. Mr. Özçivit is tremendously popular among Bangladeshi audience for his character portrayals in multiple drama series.

Commenting on these transformative endeavors, MHM Fairoz said, “Keeping customer centricity at the core of our operations, Singer Bangladesh is also transforming its operations to bring the most contemporary and global standards to the customers of Bangladesh. With the vision to make Singer Bangladesh one of the top brands in the country, we’ve been bringing our global expertise and standards to the market to contribute to consumer durables industry and lives of Bangladeshi people.”

Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu “Arçelik has been bringing its global expertise and standards to the market ever since it acquired Singer Bangladesh. We have been implementing the most effective practices from Turkey in Bangladesh with the goal of enhancing the consumer durables industry and improving the quality of life for Bangladeshi people. We’re bringing a significant transformation to improve all operational aspects of Singer Bangladesh with our global excellence in manufacturing, retail experience and pro-employee working space.