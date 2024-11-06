MedEasy signs funding contract from Biniyog Briddhi's SIINC

MedEasy, a Bangladeshi online pharmacy and health-tech startup has signed a funding contract of up to $250,000 from the Biniyog Briddhi programme’s Social Impact Incentives (SIINC), representing a crucial step in advancing its approach to managing and measuring impact.

MedEasy strives to transform healthcare access in Bangladesh through its digital platform, which offers medicine delivery, video consultations, and home sample collection services. The company has delivered over 250,000 medicine orders to the doorsteps of more than 25,000 customers.

Available on both app and web, the platform aims to simplify healthcare for underserved communities, says a press release.