MedEasy signs funding contract from Biniyog Briddhi's SIINC
MedEasy, a Bangladeshi online pharmacy and health-tech startup has signed a funding contract of up to $250,000 from the Biniyog Briddhi programme’s Social Impact Incentives (SIINC), representing a crucial step in advancing its approach to managing and measuring impact.
MedEasy strives to transform healthcare access in Bangladesh through its digital platform, which offers medicine delivery, video consultations, and home sample collection services. The company has delivered over 250,000 medicine orders to the doorsteps of more than 25,000 customers.
Available on both app and web, the platform aims to simplify healthcare for underserved communities, says a press release.
The Biniyog Briddhi program’s Social Impact Incentives (SIINC) is a two-year initiative designed to enhance the impact entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh. It is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and implemented by Roots of Impact and LightCastle Partners. MedEasy will ensure the customised milestones focused on improving affordability, accessibility, and health outcomes for underserved communities in this program.
“MedEasy is addressing critical challenges in Bangladesh’s healthcare landscape. The company is working with Biniyog Briddhi to establish milestones, such as increasing customer reach, and lowering healthcare costs for underserved communities,” said Arefin Zaman, the co-founder and CEO of MedEasy.