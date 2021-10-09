Berger Paints achieved 2.8 per cent revenue growth in 2020-21FY

Before the shareholders, Gerald K Adams presented the directors’ report, auditors’ report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. Rupali Chowdhury replied to the shareholders’ queries.

At the backdrop of 2.8 per cent revenue growth, the company achieved 12.3 per cent growth in income before tax. During 2020-21 fiscal, cost of sales reduced from 61.5 per cent to 60.2 per cent of net sales, according to Berger Paints.

Despite higher sales in 2020-21, total expenses both in absolute value and as a percentage of net sales reduced from previous year, resulting higher profitability in 2020-21.