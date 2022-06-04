Corporate

bKash, BSK book reading programme in Noakhali and Chandpur

The book reading programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) and bKash has been expanded to Noakhali and Chandpur. As part of this programme, books have been distributed among the students of Harinarayanpur Union High School, Maijdee Balika Bidyaniketan and MA Rashid High School in Noakhali and Gani Model High School, Gani Model High School in Chandpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali Tamanna Mahmud and Everest conqueror MA Muhit handed over the books to the students in the two districts. Among others, General Manager of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Sayma Ahsan and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro joint director (Programmes) Mesbah Uddin Sumon were present at the events.

bKash is associated with the book reading programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Till now, more than 200,000 books have been distributed all over the country including this year’s 40,000 books. Currently 400 schools across the country are under this programme of BSK.

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been relentlessly conducting various programmes for school and college students across the country for 44 years. The countrywide enrichment programme is the most noteworthy initiative of BSK. At present, around 200,000 students of 1,500 schools around the country are getting enlightened under this programme.

