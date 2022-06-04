bKash, BSK book reading programme in Noakhali and Chandpur

bKash is associated with the book reading programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Till now, more than 200,000 books have been distributed all over the country including this year’s 40,000 books. Currently 400 schools across the country are under this programme of BSK.
Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been relentlessly conducting various programmes for school and college students across the country for 44 years. The countrywide enrichment programme is the most noteworthy initiative of BSK. At present, around 200,000 students of 1,500 schools around the country are getting enlightened under this programme.