bKash, BSK book reading programme in Noakhali and Chandpur

The book reading programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) and bKash has been expanded to Noakhali and Chandpur. As part of this programme, books have been distributed among the students of Harinarayanpur Union High School, Maijdee Balika Bidyaniketan and MA Rashid High School in Noakhali and Gani Model High School, Gani Model High School in Chandpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali Tamanna Mahmud and Everest conqueror MA Muhit handed over the books to the students in the two districts. Among others, General Manager of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Sayma Ahsan and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro joint director (Programmes) Mesbah Uddin Sumon were present at the events.