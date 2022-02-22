bKash exchanges views with industry leaders in Chattogram

To discuss the experience of disbursing salaries and allowances through digital payroll solution and other business-friendly innovative services, bKash has organised a view exchange meeting titled ‘Meet Industry Leaders’ with the leading entrepreneurs of Chattogram.

Entrepreneurs discussed how digital payroll solution of bKash has been creating a sustainable digital financial eco-system for workers by disbursing salaries and allowances conveniently.

They also discussed the effectiveness of innovative services of bKash such as digital nano loan through bank, savings, health insurance etc.