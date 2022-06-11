bKash is part of digital lifestyle, an inspiration: Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Zunaid Ahmed Palak hopes that the bKash app will become a super app in the fully developed Bangladesh by 2041, saying, “Just like Facebook is not just a communications app, but an entertainment hub; Amazon, for example, is not just an e-commerce platform, but a part of the whole lifestyle, starting with entertainment; Google, for instance, is not just a search engine, but an education platform – similarly, bKash will become a super platform and super app. We will all work together to make Bangladesh the golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the great leader Bangabandhu.”

The ‘bKash Digital Life’ programme has started on Channel i under sponsorship of bKash with the vision to bring successful personalities in different sectors to this platform. The event will focus on how digital life, especially mobile financial services like bKash, is making an overall difference in their lives. The reality of creating a cashless society in the future will also come up through the discussions. The episodes will be aired on Channel i every Tuesday at 6 pm and later will be available to watch on bKash’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/bKashlimited and Facebook page www.facebook.com/bkashlimited.