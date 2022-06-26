bKash sets up 10 free health camps in flood affected areas

Assigned MBBS doctor and medical assistants are serving the flood affected people in each of the free health camps set up at UCEP Gashitola Technical School, Haji Abdus Sattar High School, Gowainghat Govt Model High School, and Bishwanath Upazila field in Sylhet; Shahid Muktijoddha Jogot Jyoti Library, Chhatak Govt Bohumukhi Model High School, Derai Government Girls’ High School, and Gobindaganj Govt College in Sunamganj and Muradpur Govt Primary School and Shaila Govt Primary School in Habiganj.
Pure drinking water facility is provided at all the camps. Apart from this, mobile charging facility is also available as people are unable to charge their phones due to power cuts at various places.
In addition, to keep the emergency transactions of the water-logged people running, temporary bKash agent points have been set up at all the health camps. Already, a wide number of customers in the flood affected areas have availed this service.