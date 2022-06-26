bKash sets up 10 free health camps in flood affected areas

bKash has set up free health camps in 10 areas of Sylhet Sadar, Sunamganj Sadar, Gowainghat, Chhatak, Derai, Nabiganj, Bishwanath, and Baniachong in a bid to help the people affected by the devastating flood that killed at least 68 people marooning millions.

In these camps, a large number of people are getting medical care, including first aid and medicines for water-borne and cold-fever related diseases, every day. In addition, pure drinking water, mobile charging facilities and temporary bKash agent services are also available there.