BRAC Bank, Robi team up to work for SMEs

BRAC Bank Limited and Robi Axiata Limited have come together to work for SMEs across Bangladesh. They signed a memorandum of understanding to bring digitised solutions to the SMEs to help them take their business to next level.

BRAC Bank’s SME customers will now enjoy many preferential services from Robi, such as Corporate SIM connections, Voice & Data Packages, Digital Marketing Solutions, Hotline Services and Business Management Solutions, while Robi’s SME customers will enjoy preferential banking services from BRAC Bank under this agreement.