HONOR X5b Plus unveiled with incredible battery life

HONOR Bangladesh, a leading global technology brand, has recently launched the HONOR X5b Plus, the newest member of its popular HONOR X Series portfolio, in the Bangladesh market. The smartphone combines long-lasting battery life, large storage, advanced AI camera features, and a high-performance display to enable users to unlock their eXtra power, redefining expectations in the entry-level category, says a press release.

Offering up to two days of light daily usage on a single charge, the HONOR X5b Plus houses a large 5200mAh battery to power the power-efficient MediaTek Helio G36 at the core of the smartphone. The battery is also highly energy-dense at 731wh/L, fitting in the 8.7mm thin chassis that feels just right in the hand. Whether it’s for browsing online websites and social media, the HONOR X5b Plus stays powered for longer, with up to 22 hours of online website browsing or 23 hours of social media engagement.

Furthermore, the HONOR Super Power-Saving mode supports a standby time of more than 19 hours with a mere 10 percent battery life remaining.

The HONOR X5b Plus promises long-lasting performance. Even after 1,000 charge cycles, the battery maintains 85 percent of its capacity, equating to four years of reliable service. This outstanding battery performance places the HONOR X5b Plus among today’s most steadfast batteries.