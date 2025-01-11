HONOR X5b Plus unveiled with incredible battery life
HONOR Bangladesh, a leading global technology brand, has recently launched the HONOR X5b Plus, the newest member of its popular HONOR X Series portfolio, in the Bangladesh market. The smartphone combines long-lasting battery life, large storage, advanced AI camera features, and a high-performance display to enable users to unlock their eXtra power, redefining expectations in the entry-level category, says a press release.
Offering up to two days of light daily usage on a single charge, the HONOR X5b Plus houses a large 5200mAh battery to power the power-efficient MediaTek Helio G36 at the core of the smartphone. The battery is also highly energy-dense at 731wh/L, fitting in the 8.7mm thin chassis that feels just right in the hand. Whether it’s for browsing online websites and social media, the HONOR X5b Plus stays powered for longer, with up to 22 hours of online website browsing or 23 hours of social media engagement.
Furthermore, the HONOR Super Power-Saving mode supports a standby time of more than 19 hours with a mere 10 percent battery life remaining.
The HONOR X5b Plus promises long-lasting performance. Even after 1,000 charge cycles, the battery maintains 85 percent of its capacity, equating to four years of reliable service. This outstanding battery performance places the HONOR X5b Plus among today’s most steadfast batteries.
Storage space is abundant in the HONOR X5b, which boasts 128GB of internal memory that can house over 60,000 photos, more than 24,000 songs, or over 200 movies, ensuring that users’ favorite content is always within reach. Enhancing its performance, the HONOR X5b Plus features HONOR RAM Turbo technology, which effectively doubles the available RAM from 4GB to 8GB by utilizing a portion of the flash memory. This innovation allows for smoother multitasking and enhances the user experience.
Other than battery and storage, the HONOR X5b Plus is set to elevate mobile photography with its sophisticated multi-camera setup, designed to capture life’s moments with stunning clarity. This system features a 50MP AI Ultra-clear Main Camera and a 5MP Front Camera, further enhancing the camera’s capabilities. The AI Ultra-clear Camera stands out with a suite of AI-enhanced features to enhance the photography experience. AI Object Recognition automatically identifies the main subject and removes background distractions, enabling users to effortlessly capture clean, focused images.
Furthermore, AI Clarity Enhancement automatically enhances the clarity effect when the word is not clear after taking pictures.
The HONOR X5b Plus is equipped with a stunning 6.56-inch Clear Display, boasting a 90Hz high refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. The display’s ultra-high brightness of up to 530 nits in sunlight mode ensures clarity even under direct sunlight. True to its commitment to delivering human-centric innovation, HONOR has incorporated a suite of advanced eye protection features into the HONOR X5b. These include E-Book Mode, Eye Protection Mode, DC Dimming, and Dynamic Dimming Display. Together, these features provide flicker-free illumination in low-light conditions and adjust the screen’s lighting to simulate natural light patterns. This thoughtful integration promotes healthier eye function and enhances visual comfort for users.
Enriched by Magic Capsule, the HONOR X5b Plus provides users a more personalized, intuitive experience. With a simple tap on the notifications banner at the top of the screen, the Magic Capsule expands to offer additional information and related options, granting users instant access to essential resources and eliminating the need to navigate multiple apps for maximum productivity and efficiency.
With all these features packed, HONOR X5b Plus is available in three colorways – Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Starry Purple, and up for grabs at a steal price of BDT 12,999.