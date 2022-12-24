Eagle Mosquito Coil takes initiative to protect underprivileged children against dengue

As part of creating awareness, seminars and hands-on cleanliness training programmes were organised for underprivileged children. Also, different types of awareness festoons were installed in classrooms of the schools. After the workshop, Eagle mosquito coils were distributed in the schools and amongst the underprivileged children. The training programme was conducted by founder of Children Magazine Toitumbur, Hasnain Sabih Naik and others, the release said.
At the programme, Rafikol Amyeen said, "When the dengue outbreak increases, children are at maximum risk. In this situation, the parents become more conscious, but who will look after the underprivileged children? This was the thought behind our small endeavour".