Eagle Mosquito Coil takes initiative to protect underprivileged children against dengue

Staff Correspondent

A special dengue prevention and awareness workshop, “Socheton Thaki, Shurokkhito Rakhi” has started in underprivileged children’s schools as an initiative of Eagle Mosquito Coil, a brand of Quazi Enterprises Limited, said a press release.

As part of this initiative, Rafikol Amyeen, CEO of Quazi Enterprises Limited and Senior Brand Manager, Ishtiaque Nahid visited the underprivileged children's school - Zoom Bangladesh School in the capital. Starting from Prabhat Ananda School, BCFDF Bornomala School, Chayatal Bidyapith school in the capital, the programme will continue in various underprivileged children's schools across the country.

In the workshop, underprivileged children were trained and made aware about Aedes mosquito detection and steps that need to be taken if infected with dengue fever, cleanliness for Aedes mosquito eradication and prevention.

As part of creating awareness, seminars and hands-on cleanliness training programmes were organised for underprivileged children. Also, different types of awareness festoons were installed in classrooms of the schools. After the workshop, Eagle mosquito coils were distributed in the schools and amongst the underprivileged children. The training programme was conducted by founder of Children Magazine Toitumbur, Hasnain Sabih Naik and others, the release said.

At the programme, Rafikol Amyeen said, "When the dengue outbreak increases, children are at maximum risk. In this situation, the parents become more conscious, but who will look after the underprivileged children? This was the thought behind our small endeavour".

