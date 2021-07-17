City Bank arranges long term financing for 200 MW IPP at Daudkandi

City Bank has recently arranged funding to help to set up a high speed diesel (HSD) fired Power Plant of Bangla Trac Group. The Bangla Trac Power Unit 1 Limited (BTP1) has capacity of 200 MW, and is located at Daudkandi, Cumilla.

Under the syndication arrangements, City Bank has arranged long term facilities totaling BDT 3,420 million and USD 25 million from Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, NRB Commercial Bank Limited, The City Bank Limited, Islamic Finance & Investment Limited, IDLC Finance Limited and Mashreq Bank - one of the leading financial institutions in the United Arab Emirates.