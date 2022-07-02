City Bank avails USD 45 million syndicated loan from Bank Muscat

The City Bank has successfully closed a USD 45 million syndicated loan, which was arranged by Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman. The transaction, which was initially launched for USD 25 million with a Greenshoe option, received strong participation from reputed international banks across different geographical locations including Europe, Middle East and Africa. It was subsequently scaled up by 80%, finally closing at USD 45 million. Bank Muscat is a leading syndicated loan arranger in emerging markets. This is the third successful syndicated loan facility arranged by Bank Muscat for City Bank, and the first one, which is SOFR-linked. In addition to being the arranger, Bank Muscat also acted as the book runner for this transaction.

With the world still recovering from the pandemic and economies impacted heavily by the current geo-political tension, this loan facility will provide crucial support to City Bank’s foreign currency liquidity. City Bank, which is one of the top banks in the trade sector of the country, will be able to use the loan to finance its trade transactions. This will in turn assist the country’s trade activities in the current world scenario, and support the growth of the economy.