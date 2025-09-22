Samsung TV wins the Superbrands award for second consecutive time

Superbrands has honored Samsung TV with the ‘Best TV Brand’ award for the second time in a row for its excellence in TV manufacturing at the gala event held yesterday, Sunday at Le Méridien Dhaka, reports a press release.

This award comes as Samsung TV continues to be the most trusted and popular choice among consumers, redefining their experiences with its state-of-the-art technology and out-of-the-box thinking as the Global No. 1 TV for 19 years in a row.