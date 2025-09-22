Samsung TV wins the Superbrands award for second consecutive time
Superbrands has honored Samsung TV with the ‘Best TV Brand’ award for the second time in a row for its excellence in TV manufacturing at the gala event held yesterday, Sunday at Le Méridien Dhaka, reports a press release.
This award comes as Samsung TV continues to be the most trusted and popular choice among consumers, redefining their experiences with its state-of-the-art technology and out-of-the-box thinking as the Global No. 1 TV for 19 years in a row.
Samsung TV is world-famous for televisions with razor-sharp images, ultra-bright display, and cinema-grade colors. With its breakthrough Vision AI, the smart TV experience has been completely transformed. The TVs deliver amazing visuals by providing next-level brightness and contrast – for movies, sports, or gaming.
Over the years, Samsung has won the hearts of consumers, earning numerous accolades both globally and in Bangladesh. In 2023, Samsung won the Superbrands ‘Best TV Award’ for the first time. Now, in 2025, it’s adding yet another feather to the cap by winning the award as a Bangladeshi TV brand for the second year in a row.
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "At Samsung, we are really proud of the recognition and accolades we have received over the years. Winning the Superbrands ‘Best TV brand’ award for the second time is special because it reinforces our position in the market and gives people the confidence that they are choosing the very best category. We value the honour and remain committed to delivering excellence and maintaining our top position.”
It is mentionable that Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands and operates in 90 countries. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent symbol of brand success. The Superbrands are selected through a rigorous process involving independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the Brand Council.
The Superbrands publication for the next two years was also unveiled at the gala event. The signature publication, which shares stories of each Superbrand, is a coveted book for senior executives in advertising, marketing, brand management and the media.