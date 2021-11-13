Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

Daraz delivered a record-breaking 11.11, with over 14 million e-commerce shoppers visiting the platform across its five key markets – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Almost USD 10 million worth of products were sold in the first hour, up more than 150 per cent on last year’s sale.

Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO and founder of Daraz, said, "We are delighted with today’s results. It underlines the strength of our marketplace where customers trust the quality of products that they purchase on Daraz, and it illustrates how SMEs are able to unlock the online potential of their business."