Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgeries performed in Bangladesh

Dr. Jalal Uddin Mohammad Rumi, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, National Institute of Neurosciences (NINS) and Dr. Anirban Deep Banerjee, Associate Director- Neurosurgery, Medanta Institute of Neurosciences, Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, India were the two lead doctors performing the surgeries, and they were supported by a group of Neurologists from NINS.
“It’s heartening to see that these therapies are now accessible in Bangladesh and patients do not have to travel overseas for treatment. It has been an honor to be part of a team that has contributed to these successful surgeries. We look forward to benefitting more patients through such cutting-edge treatment options in the future," Dr. Jalal Uddin Mohammad Rumi, Assistant Prof of Neurosurgery, National Institute of Neuroscience (NINS) added.
“DBS has provided remarkable benefits for people with a variety of difficult-to-treat chronic neurological conditions. The procedure has shown to dramatically relieve symptoms associated with diseases that are difficult to control such as Parkinson’s Disease and Dystonia,” said Dr. Anirban Deep Banerjee, Associate Director Neurosurgery, Medanta Institute of Neurosciences, Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, India.
DBS is a proven and well-established treatment to treat movement disorder conditions like Parkinson’s, Dystonia and Essential Tremors. The procedure involves the implantation of electrodes in specific areas of the brain, which sends electrical impulses or stimulations to treat advanced movement disorder conditions. This treatment is only for patients who are not able to control their symptoms with medication, according to the press release.
Currently, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. It is also understood that the incidence of Parkinson’s disease increases with age, but an estimated four percent of people with Parkinson’s are diagnosed before age 50. Also, men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s disease than women.
There is currently no conclusive test to detect Parkinson’s disease; hence the diagnosis is mainly clinical, considering the symptoms, medical history, neurological and physical examination.
Therefore, it is critical for patients to be able to recognize the main symptoms and to seek out healthcare professionals for an early diagnosis.
Disclaimer: Issued in public interest by Medtronic. The information provided in this article is the sole and independent opinion of the doctors referred herein for spreading general awareness and information purposes of the public. This article is not intended to be treated as an expert medical opinion. You are required to consult your registered healthcare practitioner for any opinion and guidance that you require on the views expressed in this article.