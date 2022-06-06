Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgeries performed in Bangladesh

Three successful surgeries were performed over two days in Dhaka. The surgeries were performed on three patients averaging 45 years of age, of which two were diagnosed with advanced Parkinson’s disease and one with generalized Dystonia, said a press release.

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive movement disorder affecting the central nervous system, involving symptoms such as tremors, slowed movements, stiffness, and difficulty in walking. The disease is caused by the gradual break-down and degeneration of certain important nerve cells in the brain, which produce an important chemical known as dopamine. This progressive loss of dopamine causes the onset of many symptoms, the release said.

Dystonia is a movement disorder condition in which a patient’s muscles contract involuntarily, causing repetitive movements. The condition can affect a singular part of the body (focal dystonia), or two or more adjacent parts of the body (segmental dystonia), or the entire body (general dystonia).