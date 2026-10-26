Haal Fashion and Annex Communications Ltd forge strategic partnership for advanced fashion and lifestyle

Haal Fashion consultant Sk Saifur Rahman said, “Haal Fashion is an aspiring web portal. In Bangladesh, there was no 360-degree website that brought together all aspects of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Internationally, there are separate platforms for fashion, travel and food, but we have been able to bring all these areas together on a single platform.”

“We are confident in the quality of our fashion and lifestyle journalism in Bangla. Through years of nurturing and our own efforts, we have been working to bring together fashion journalism, beauty journalism, food journalism and travel journalism in the Bangla language. Restraint is also a very important aspect of the kind of journalism we practise. We have to remain mindful of our country and society while maintaining international standards.”

“Haal Fashion has established a distinct position in Bangladesh’s fashion and lifestyle industry. Bengalis living across the world visit our website. After Bangladesh, our content is read most widely by Bengali-speaking audiences in India. We want to move forward towards a fashion-forward future,” he added.

Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif said, “People’s lifestyles are changing. In this changing world, the aspirations of contemporary audiences and international developments are increasingly becoming matters of national relevance. Things that once took ten years to reach us now arrive almost instantly. Our lives are changing in many ways.”