Haal Fashion and Annex Communications Ltd forge strategic partnership for advanced fashion and lifestyle
Haal Fashion, Prothom Alo’s fashion and lifestyle platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Annex Communications Ltd, a 360-degree integrated communications agency, to expand creative initiatives and explore new opportunities across Bangladesh’s fashion, lifestyle and media sectors. The agreement was signed at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on 26 October 2026, reports a press release.
Through this collaboration, the two organisations aim to expand their reach nationwide, engage wider audiences and showcase Bangladesh’s fashion and cultural heritage on international platforms.
Recognising the evolving interests of modern consumers, the partnership will extend beyond fashion and personal appearance to cover a broader range of lifestyle topics, including food and nutrition, health and wellness, skincare, personal grooming, home décor, the pet industry and indoor gardening. The initiative aims to deliver informative, engaging and relevant content that reflects contemporary lifestyles and audience preferences.
Under the agreement, Haal Fashion and Annex Communications Ltd will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including international-standard fashion shows, large-scale events, reality shows, thematic podcasts, exclusive programmes, digital content and magazine publications.
The partnership will also explore international collaborations with creative organisations and industry professionals to encourage innovation, nurture emerging talent and bring fresh perspectives to Bangladesh’s fashion and lifestyle landscape. Promoting social and cultural awareness, encouraging meaningful conversations and creating opportunities for younger generations to participate in creative initiatives will also be key areas of focus.
The agreement was signed on behalf of Annex Communications Ltd by Director Sharif Sabbir and on behalf of Haal Fashion by Consultant Sk Saifur Rahman. To extend the grandeur of this event, Sajjad Sharif, the Executive Editor of Prothom Alo was present at the event. Additionally senior officials from both organisations attended the ceremony, where they discussed their shared vision, strategic objectives and plans for future collaborative initiatives.
The partnership marks a new chapter in the development of Bangladesh’s fashion and lifestyle industry, combining creative communication, engaging content and large-scale experiences to connect with audiences across the country and beyond.
Haal Fashion consultant Sk Saifur Rahman said, “Haal Fashion is an aspiring web portal. In Bangladesh, there was no 360-degree website that brought together all aspects of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Internationally, there are separate platforms for fashion, travel and food, but we have been able to bring all these areas together on a single platform.”
“We are confident in the quality of our fashion and lifestyle journalism in Bangla. Through years of nurturing and our own efforts, we have been working to bring together fashion journalism, beauty journalism, food journalism and travel journalism in the Bangla language. Restraint is also a very important aspect of the kind of journalism we practise. We have to remain mindful of our country and society while maintaining international standards.”
“Haal Fashion has established a distinct position in Bangladesh’s fashion and lifestyle industry. Bengalis living across the world visit our website. After Bangladesh, our content is read most widely by Bengali-speaking audiences in India. We want to move forward towards a fashion-forward future,” he added.
Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif said, “People’s lifestyles are changing. In this changing world, the aspirations of contemporary audiences and international developments are increasingly becoming matters of national relevance. Things that once took ten years to reach us now arrive almost instantly. Our lives are changing in many ways.”
“We launched Haal Fashion to address the emerging needs of people adapting to a rapidly modernising lifestyle and to highlight what is trending. At Prothom Alo, we do not do everything on our own. As the saying goes, ‘Help yourself and help others.’ When our partners and collaborators are doing well, we become stronger too. We move forward by supporting one another.”
“If one party helps another, the other can reciprocate, and that is how progress happens. I hope this initiative will develop very well and achieve significant success in the near future. We hope this collaboration with Annex will usher in a new chapter,” he added.
Annex Communications director Sharif Sabbir said, “We have been following Haal Fashion for the past four years and have been interested in working with the platform. This agreement has created an opportunity to work on a much larger scale.”
“We will continue our efforts to move forward, and we will work together, Insha’Allah, to do everything necessary to make this venture commercially successful. That is all I wanted to say briefly. Thank you, everyone, and please keep us in your prayers,” added he.