'DSEP launched to improve self-esteem of 15,000 schoolgirls in Bangladesh'

“Dove Self-Esteem Project (DSEP)” as iconic global initiative run by the brand Dove already reached more than 35 million young people across 142 countries.

DSEP tools and resources are developed in partnership with self-esteem experts from around the world and are proven to make a positive impact on body- confidence, says a press release.

Through the partnership, by April 2022 more than 15000 school children especially girls will be reached to improve their self-esteem, it adds.

The students will be from selective schools in Rangpur where Plan International Bangladesh is currently implementing Gender Equity Movement in School (GEMS) manual.