'DSEP launched to improve self-esteem of 15,000 schoolgirls in Bangladesh'

“Dove Self-Esteem Project (DSEP)” as iconic global initiative run by the brand Dove already reached more than 35 million young people across 142 countries.
DSEP tools and resources are developed in partnership with self-esteem experts from around the world and are proven to make a positive impact on body- confidence, says a press release.
Through the partnership, by April 2022 more than 15000 school children especially girls will be reached to improve their self-esteem, it adds.
The students will be from selective schools in Rangpur where Plan International Bangladesh is currently implementing Gender Equity Movement in School (GEMS) manual.
The implementing partners of the DSEP are Eco-Social Development Organisation and Tech For Bangladesh.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion on 'The role of a positive environment in creating self-esteem' as the chief guest, parliamentary standing committee on women and children affairs chairman Meher Afroz Chumki said, “We must need to stop child marriage so that our young stars can reach their full potential. Media can play a critical role in bringing people to justice, who are responsible for child marriage. So journalists should be more responsible in this regard.”
Zaved Akhtar, chief executive officer and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited said, “Bangladesh is endowed with young demography as children aged 0-17 years constitute 36 per cent of the total population in Bangladesh. This large number of children will join the workforce in the coming decades and play a vital role in the country’s achievement of its national goals, such as Vision 2041.”
He said Dove is on a mission to empower over 250 million young people around the world by 2030 through DSEP.
Ram Chandra Das, director general of women affairs department, attended the roundtable discussion as special guest, while The Daily Jugantor’s editor Saiful Alam, Plan International Bangladesh’s country director Orla Murphy, and Child Affairs Journalists’ Network president Mahfuja Yesmin were also present there.