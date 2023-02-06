Corporate

Banglalink deploys 4,000 new 4G sites

Prothom Alo English Desk

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in the country, deployed nearly 4,000 new 4G sites last year as part of its nationwide network expansion drive. The expanded network has enabled more customers across the country to enjoy its fastest 4G network and quality digital services.

An event was held to celebrate the significant milestone at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in the presence of Shyam Sunder Sikder, Chairman, BTRC, and Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink. Also present at the ceremony were Engineer Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, Commissioner of Spectrum Division, BTRC, Brigadier General Md. Nasim Parvez, Director General (Systems and Services), BTRC, Brigadier General  Md. Ehsanul Kabir, Director General (Engineering and Operations), BTRC, Brigadier General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel, Director General (Spectrum), BTRC, Md. Delwar Hossain, Director General (Administration), BTRC, Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, and other senior officials of both organizations.

With the successful deployment of these sites, Banglalink’s total number of sites increased to more than 14,500, resulting in around 40% expansion of Banglalink's total coverage and consolidating its position as a truly national digital operator. Thanks to Banglalink’s most spectrum per customer and other technological advancements, it also retained its position as the fastest 4G network in the country.

Shyam Sunder Sikder, Chairman of BTRC, said, “The BTRC supervises all operators in Bangladesh, and I prefer to present it as a facilitator rather than just a regulator. It is great to see how Banglalink, which is one of the leading mobile operators in the country, is advancing with the objective of serving people from all regions of the country. The large number of new sites built within a year reflects how Banglalink is growing as the fastest digital operator. We hope that they will progress with this momentum and continue to provide quality services to customers in the days to come.”

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said, “Banglalink's fast-paced network expansion drive is a demonstration of our commitment to becoming a truly national operator. As part of our digital operator strategy, we strive to reach every part of the country and impact people’s lives through our digital services. We are grateful to the regulator for their consistent support in taking our initiatives forward.”

