Banglalink deploys 4,000 new 4G sites

With the successful deployment of these sites, Banglalink’s total number of sites increased to more than 14,500, resulting in around 40% expansion of Banglalink's total coverage and consolidating its position as a truly national digital operator. Thanks to Banglalink’s most spectrum per customer and other technological advancements, it also retained its position as the fastest 4G network in the country.

Shyam Sunder Sikder, Chairman of BTRC, said, “The BTRC supervises all operators in Bangladesh, and I prefer to present it as a facilitator rather than just a regulator. It is great to see how Banglalink, which is one of the leading mobile operators in the country, is advancing with the objective of serving people from all regions of the country. The large number of new sites built within a year reflects how Banglalink is growing as the fastest digital operator. We hope that they will progress with this momentum and continue to provide quality services to customers in the days to come.”

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said, “Banglalink's fast-paced network expansion drive is a demonstration of our commitment to becoming a truly national operator. As part of our digital operator strategy, we strive to reach every part of the country and impact people’s lives through our digital services. We are grateful to the regulator for their consistent support in taking our initiatives forward.”