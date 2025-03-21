Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi A5 this Eid
Xiaomi, the global tech giant, hosted a grand launch event, Celebration of Eid with Mi, to unveil two highly anticipated devices – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi A5, reports a press release.
Xiaomi Bangladesh’s country manager, Ziauddin Chowdhury, unveiled the smartphones with a keynote presentation, highlighting the brand’s latest innovations and commitments for Xiaomi fans. The event, attended by tech enthusiasts, journalists, and Xiaomi fans, showcased the brand’s latest advancements in smartphone technology, setting new benchmarks in the industry.
At the launch event, Xiaomi Bangladesh’s country manager, Ziauddin Chowdhury said, “We are thrilled to launch these smartphones today, especially as we prepare to celebrate Eid with Mi: at Xiaomi, we always strive to bring high-quality smartphones that cater to the diverse needs of our fans.”
“The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi A5 offer an exceptional user experience with superior camera technology, immersive displays, and long-lasting battery life. We believe this Eid, Xiaomi fans will have even more ways to capture and share their festive happiness and cherished moments with these two feature-packed smartphones,” he added.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro stands out as a flagship device, featuring a remarkable 200-megapixel AI camera for ultra-clear photography and a 32MP front camera for high-resolution selfies. The smartphone boasts a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a seamless and vibrant viewing experience.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G-100 Ultra chipset, the device ensures smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. A robust 5500mAh battery supports 45W Turbo Charging, allowing the device to charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just 72 minutes.
Built for durability, the Redmi Note 14 Pro features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Wet Touch Technology for enhanced usability, and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. It is available in three stunning colors – Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Aurora Purple.
The Xiaomi Redmi A5 is a feature-packed device that brings affordability and functionality together. It comes equipped with a 32MP stunning camera, ensuring crisp and detailed shots, while its large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and immersive visual experience.
Powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor, the Redmi A5 is designed for reliable performance, complemented by a 5200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, ensuring all-day usage. The Redmi A5 is available in four elegant colors – Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Lake Green, and Ocean Blue.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro is available in a 8GB+256GB variant, priced at BDT 29,999 and the Xiaomi Redmi A5 also comes in a 4GB+64GB variant at BDT 10,999.
Both smartphones are now available for purchase in Bangladesh following the grand launch event on 20 March, 2025. Consumers can get their hands on these latest Redmi devices through authorized Xiaomi stores across the country.