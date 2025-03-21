Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi A5 this Eid

Xiaomi, the global tech giant, hosted a grand launch event, Celebration of Eid with Mi, to unveil two highly anticipated devices – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi A5, reports a press release.

Xiaomi Bangladesh’s country manager, Ziauddin Chowdhury, unveiled the smartphones with a keynote presentation, highlighting the brand’s latest innovations and commitments for Xiaomi fans. The event, attended by tech enthusiasts, journalists, and Xiaomi fans, showcased the brand’s latest advancements in smartphone technology, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

At the launch event, Xiaomi Bangladesh’s country manager, Ziauddin Chowdhury said, “We are thrilled to launch these smartphones today, especially as we prepare to celebrate Eid with Mi: at Xiaomi, we always strive to bring high-quality smartphones that cater to the diverse needs of our fans.”