Xiaomi's two new smartwatches hit the Bangladesh market

Global tech giant, Xiaomi, has unveiled two of its latest smart watches in Bangladesh, the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active and Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite.

The wearables are designed with vibrant and dynamic youth in mind, bringing advanced features, sleek aesthetics, and affordability together, reports a press release.

These feature-rich smartwatches will offer a seamless blend of fashion and functionality, empowering Bangladeshi Xiaomi fans to stay connected and active on the go.