Xiaomi's two new smartwatches hit the Bangladesh market

Global tech giant, Xiaomi, has unveiled two of its latest smart watches in Bangladesh, the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active and Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite.

The wearables are designed with vibrant and dynamic youth in mind, bringing advanced features, sleek aesthetics, and affordability together, reports a press release.

These feature-rich smartwatches will offer a seamless blend of fashion and functionality, empowering Bangladeshi Xiaomi fans to stay connected and active on the go.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch 5 Active boasts a vibrant 2-inch large LCD ensuring smooth and responsive interactions. It has a screen-to-body ratio exceeding 70 per cent which magnifies every brilliant moment.

It also provides more than 200+ watch faces to match the user’s mood and outfit and showcase individuality. The frame has a matte finish for a more quality look and a smoother feel and is available in Midnight Black and Matte Silver with matching straps.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers a 1.96" AMOLED ultra-clear large display with natural colors like Light Gold or Black. The square screen design is stylish and lightweight with a high-gloss NCVM frame.

It also supports AOD mode to provide a comprehensive and elevated user experience. It offers an extended call range featuring a receiver-independent built-in five-system (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS) GNSS chip that supports satellite positioning.

Both Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active and Redmi Watch 5 Lite offer dynamic health and fitness tracking features, including Comprehensive Fitness Tracking and Heart Rate & Oxygen Level Monitoring which will keep a close eye on the user’s heart health and Oxygen level.

Both smartwatches support over 140+ workout modes including running, walking, cycling, rowing, swimming and many more.  5ATM water resistance will keep the users worry-free in light rain, while washing hands or swimming in the pool. Both support Dual-mic noise reduction and Bluetooth calling.

These smartwatches operate on Xiaomi HyperOS and is compatible with other Xiaomi Smart devices. Both devices feature a 470mAh battery, delivering an impressive 18-day battery life, allowing customers to seamlessly power through their daily activities without worrying about frequent charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active and Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Lite will be available for purchase in Bangladesh through authorized Xiaomi retail stores.

