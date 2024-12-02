Xiaomi Note series sees price drops up to Tk 3,000
Xiaomi, the global technology giant, is ushering in the upcoming winter with an electrifying price drop down offer for its Bangladeshi Xiaomi fans. As part of the Winter Super Mi campaign, two of Xiaomi’s bestselling smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, are now available at significantly reduced prices.
Designed to cater to photography enthusiasts, entertainment lovers, and multitaskers, these premium devices are now available at more affordable prices, offering cutting-edge technology to elevate the smartphone experience, stated a press release.
The Xiaomi Redmi 13, previously priced at Tk 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Tk 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, is now available at Tk 16,999 for the 6GB variant and Tk 18,999 for the 8GB variant. Both variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 13 have seen a price drop of Tk 1,000.
Similarly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, originally priced at Tk 22,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Tk 25,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, is now offered at an attractive new price of Tk 20,999 for the 6GB variant and Tk 22,999 for the 8GB variant. For the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, the 6GB+128GB variant has seen a price drop of Tk 2,000, while the 8GB+256GB variant has been reduced by Tk 3,000.
The Xiaomi Redmi 13 combines style and performance in a sleek package. It features a pro-grade 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom, a 6.79-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the powerful MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset. Available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, along with a robust 5030mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging, it is the ideal companion for multitasking, gaming, and entertainment.
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 delivers a flagship-level experience at a mid-range price. Its flat-edge design, 108MP triple camera setup, and 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate set it apart. Powered by the advanced Snapdragon 685 processor, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it handles intensive tasks effortlessly. A 5000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging ensures seamless performance and makes it popular with the users.
Commenting on the initiative, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “As winter approaches, we’re excited to heat things up with irresistible price cuts on our most popular devices. This season, customers can own high-quality smartphones packed with cutting-edge technology at prices that warm the heart. At Xiaomi Bangladesh, we remain dedicated to delivering innovation for all, and this offer is our way of making advanced technology more accessible than ever to our fans.”
The revised prices for both models will take effect from 1 December and customers can avail of these offers through all Xiaomi authorized outlets and retail stores.