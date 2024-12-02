Xiaomi Note series sees price drops up to Tk 3,000

Xiaomi, the global technology giant, is ushering in the upcoming winter with an electrifying price drop down offer for its Bangladeshi Xiaomi fans. As part of the Winter Super Mi campaign, two of Xiaomi’s bestselling smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, are now available at significantly reduced prices.

Designed to cater to photography enthusiasts, entertainment lovers, and multitaskers, these premium devices are now available at more affordable prices, offering cutting-edge technology to elevate the smartphone experience, stated a press release.

The Xiaomi Redmi 13, previously priced at Tk 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Tk 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, is now available at Tk 16,999 for the 6GB variant and Tk 18,999 for the 8GB variant. Both variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 13 have seen a price drop of Tk 1,000.