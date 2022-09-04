bKash honoured as best financial institution

Planning minister MA Mannan handed over the award to Kamal Quadir, the founder and chief executive officer of bKash at a ceremony held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel on Friday evening.

RS Subramanian, senior vice-president (South Asia) of DHL Express; Md Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh; Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, among others, were present on the occasion.

From its inception, bKash has become an integral part of the lives of millions, particularly in rural areas. Today, due to its fast, easy and secure digital transactions, bKash has become a household name in Bangladesh.