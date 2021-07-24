‘Easy mobile recharge through Nagad'

Moreover, there is an opportunity to receive attractive discounts, including cash-back, by doing mobile recharge using Nagad, said a press release.

The country's second-largest MFS operator has recently launched a campaign called "Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav", which places more emphasis on making mobile recharge easy and affordable.

At the same time, customers are getting any digital service from the convenience of their homes with the best offer through Nagad.

During the strict restrictions on movement, Nagad is helping customers securing all essential services, starting from opening Nagad accounts digitally and easily transferring money from bank to Nagad account, send money without extra cost, paying bills for online shopping, and for all services, including electricity, gas, water, and broadband.