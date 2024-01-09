NOVOAIR celebrates its 11th anniversary

The country’s leading private airline NOVOAIR has successfully completed 11 years of operations. NOVOAIR is celebrating 11th anniversary through various events on Tuesday, said a press release.

On the occasion of the 11th anniversary, Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR, acknowledged the concerned authorities, business associates, and esteemed passengers for being with NOVOAIR along its 11 years journey. In his words, "We give equal importance to these two main mantras, safety and service. Our journey began with the promise of providing world-class service. Ensuring on-time flight operations and safe travel is the highest priority of our business philosophy. "