Grameen Danone partners with Backpage to share impact stories
Grameen Danone Foods Ltd, a pioneering social business enterprise, has officially partnered with Backpage, the dedicated public relations wing of Starcom Worldwide, to enhance its PR strategies and communications. The strategic collaboration aims to bring forward Grameen Danone's impactful stories and showcase their commitment to community support across rural Bangladesh.
The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony held at the Grameen Telecom Bhaban in Mirpur. The event was attended by key figures from both organizations, including Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd, Surayya Siddiqua, Director of Sales and Marketing at Grameen Danone Foods Ltd, and Ashik Iqbal, Director of Backpage PR.
Grameen Danone Foods Limited, launched in 2006, has been at the forefront of addressing nutritional deficiencies in children in rural Bangladesh. By providing essential nutrients that are often lacking in local diets, the company has played a crucial role in improving the health and well-being of countless young lives.
"This collaboration will help us amplify our impact stories and ensure that the communities we serve are aware of the benefits we bring." said Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd.
Surayya Siddiqua, Director of Sales and Marketing at Grameen Danone Foods Ltd, added, "Our goal has always been to create positive change in the lives of children and their families. With the expertise of Backpage PR, we are confident that we can strengthen our brand narrative and reach even more people with our message of hope and support."
Backpage PR, known for crafting compelling brand stories, will provide strategic guidance to Grameen Danone in bringing their impact stories to the forefront in order to reach the stakeholders.
The partnership is expected to enhance Grameen Danone's communication efforts, ensuring that their mission resonates with a broader audience.
Ashik Iqbal, Director of Backpage PR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We look forward to working closely with them to tell their story in a way that truly reflects the profound impact they are making in communities across Bangladesh."