Grameen Danone partners with Backpage to share impact stories

Surayya Siddiqua, Director of Sales and Marketing at Grameen Danone Foods Ltd, added, "Our goal has always been to create positive change in the lives of children and their families. With the expertise of Backpage PR, we are confident that we can strengthen our brand narrative and reach even more people with our message of hope and support."

Backpage PR, known for crafting compelling brand stories, will provide strategic guidance to Grameen Danone in bringing their impact stories to the forefront in order to reach the stakeholders.

The partnership is expected to enhance Grameen Danone's communication efforts, ensuring that their mission resonates with a broader audience.

Ashik Iqbal, Director of Backpage PR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We look forward to working closely with them to tell their story in a way that truly reflects the profound impact they are making in communities across Bangladesh."