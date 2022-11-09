Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," Zuckerberg said in a note to staff.
"I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."
Ad-supported platforms such as Facebook and Google are suffering from advertisers' budget cuts as they struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.
Zuckerberg told staff he had expected the boost in e-commerce and online activity during the Covid pandemic to continue, but added: "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."
Meta's profits fell to $4.4 billion in the last quarter, a 52 percent decrease year-on-year.