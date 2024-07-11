MyGP hits new milestone with 20m monthly active users

Traversing beyond just telco benefits, MyGP now provides hassle free access to Grameenphone’s millions of customers to an array of cutting-edge IoT devices, redefining the future of digital lifestyle. Customers can embark on a journey of a safer, healthier and happier life and experience interconnected intelligence and service excellence by purchasing devices like vehicle tracking systems and advanced safety monitors- all at competitively attractive prices and with unparalleled convenience, further fortifying its place as the leading digital platform of the country.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone, said "Crossing the 20 million monthly user mark is a testament to the unwavering trust and love of our customers. Our relentless focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and solving real customer problems has enabled us to transform MyGP from simple self-service to an all-in-one solution that combines all the telco benefits of Grameenphone with an array of lifestyle, entertainment and other offerings, making it the ultimate digital partner of our customers.”

He further added, “With the vision to build a digital ecosystem which caters to the evolving digital needs of our customers and progression towards a more digital savvy future, MyGP set out to build a platform for all to get things done in a simple, faster manner on the go, further solidifying its position as the nation's leading digital platform.”