foodpanda trains home chefs in Sylhet

Moreover, the training also included proper menu and pricing strategies techniques to help home chefs better understand the market. The enthusiastic home chefs shared their experiences, the challenges they faced and sought suggestions on how they can better optimise their business.
Since home-cooked meals have popularity and demand across the country, foodpanda has taken the home chef initiative to give aspiring cooks to become entrepreneurs.
foodpanda home chefs reach the right audience through their platform in the heavily competitive food industry in Bangladesh. In an attempt to inspire Bangladeshis passion for cooking, foodpanda is bringing to us newer ways of celebrating our love for food.