foodpanda trains home chefs in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
foodpanda Bangladesh conducted a training session for home chefs on its platforms in Sylhet. The training initiative was part of its capacity building efforts for home-based entrepreneurs.

The training session covered the technical aspects such as tab operations, promotion, and brand building. It also focused on hygiene and the best practices of kitchen operations.

Moreover, the training also included proper menu and pricing strategies techniques to help home chefs better understand the market. The enthusiastic home chefs shared their experiences, the challenges they faced and sought suggestions on how they can better optimise their business.

Since home-cooked meals have popularity and demand across the country, foodpanda has taken the home chef initiative to give aspiring cooks to become entrepreneurs.

foodpanda home chefs reach the right audience through their platform in the heavily competitive food industry in Bangladesh. In an attempt to inspire Bangladeshis passion for cooking, foodpanda is bringing to us newer ways of celebrating our love for food.

