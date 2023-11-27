PMI Bangladesh Chapter hosts Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2023

The project management professional award has been hosted by the Bangladesh Chapter for the fourth year running since its establishment in 2013. The award programme was presided by Annesha Ahmed, president of PMI Bangladesh Chapter along with other board members and a group of enthusiastic volunteers.

Two distinguished speakers- Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) and Russell T Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) addressed the attendees of this mega event.

Over forty projects participated in five different categories for the project management award this year. Twelve jurors with a range of expertise in the business assessed each project application, considering all facets of project management.