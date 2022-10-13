Apple, Samsung to upgrade phone software for Indian 5G rollout by Dec

Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics are among companies who will upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December as authorities press mobile phone manufacturers to adopt the high-speed network.

Apple said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 and iPhone SE, which, industry sources say, do not yet support the network.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday.