HSBC to stop funding new oil and gas fields as part of policy overhaul

HSBC HSBA.L will stop funding new oil and gas fields and expect more information from energy clients over their plans to cut carbon emissions, the banking giant said on Wednesday, as part of a wider update of its sector policy.

Activist groups that have been critical of HSBC in recent years mostly hailed the move by one of the biggest lenders to energy companies in the world as a keenly awaited update that will drive companies towards a cleaner future.

"HSBC's announcement sets a new minimum level of ambition for all banks committed to net-zero," said Jeanne Martin, a campaigner at Share Action.