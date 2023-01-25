J&J expects inflation, China Covid hit to carry into 2023

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday said it sees the impact from high inflation carrying into 2023 and expects China’s major Covid-19 outbreak to dent sales at its medical devices unit in the first half of the year.

Inflation has hurt demand for consumer health products and driven up costs for the healthcare conglomerate.

The J&J forecast and comments on the Covid disruption to business in China point to issues likely to hurt the entire medical technology sector in the first half of the year, Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter said in a note.

“Expect this will get called out by other MedTech companies when they issue their 2023 outlooks as well,” he said.