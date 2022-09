Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said its unit Reliance New Energy Ltd would buy a 20 per cent stake for $12 million in solar technology developer Caelux Corp to produce more powerful and lower cost solar modules.

Pasadena, California-based Caelux is involved in research and development of perovskite-based solar technology that could see high efficiency solar modules produce 20 per cent more energy over the 25-year lifetime of a solar project for a lower installed cost, Reliance said in an exchange filing on Friday.