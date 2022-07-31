Netflix sues creators of alleged ‘Bridgerton’ knockoff

Netflix Inc on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama “Bridgerton,” accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok.

The complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the federal court in Washington, three days after a sold-out performance of “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” in that city’s Kennedy Center.

A lawyer for the defendants had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.