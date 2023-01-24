Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead.

Rising costs for electric vehicle battery materials and projected slowdowns in US and European economies are putting pressure on automakers to cut expenses. The EV price war launched by Tesla Inc TSLA.O earlier this month has intensified that pressure, analysts said.

The company wants to axe up to 2,500 jobs in product development and up to 700 in administrative roles, with German locations most affected, IG Metall said.