Tata picks Britain for £4b electric car battery plant

‘Global transition’

Production was due to begin in 2026, creating up to 4,000 jobs and thousands more in the wider supply chain.

The British government claimed the factory would be a huge boost to the UK’s automotive sector, providing almost half of the battery production the country would require by 2030.

The gigafactory will supply JLR’s future battery electric models including the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands, with the potential to also supply other car manufacturers.

“Tata group’s decision to build their new gigafactory here in the UK... is a huge vote of confidence in Britain,” added Sunak.

“This will be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector.

“It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future.”

The UK’s goal of phasing out new diesel and petrol cars is part of its long-standing goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to help combat climate change.