Ball Corp explores sale of aerospace unit for more than $5b: Sources

Ball Corp, the world's largest supplier of beer cans, is exploring a sale of its business that provides aerospace and national defense hardware, such as sensors and antennas, for over $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The divestment of the aerospace business, which accounted for 13 per cent of Ball's consolidated net sales in 2022, would allow the Westminster, Colorado-based company to focus more on its beverage packaging operations and trim its debt pile of about $9.7 billion.