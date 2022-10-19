Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14pc

Netflix Inc NFLX.O reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.

Shares of Netflix jumped 14 per cent in after-hours trading, boosted in part by the streaming giant's forecast that it would pick up 4.5 million customers in the fourth quarter. The company's stock, an investor favorite during its years of rapid growth, had fallen nearly 60 per cent this year before the earnings report.

"Thank God we're done with shrinking quarters," said co-CEO Reed Hastings, adding the company needs to continue gathering momentum by focusing on content, marketing and a lower-priced plan with advertising.

From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double what Wall Street expected.