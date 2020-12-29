After Alibaba, China goes after Jack Ma’s Ant Group

After China’s top market watchdog began investigation last week into alleged anti-competition practices by ecommerce giant Alibaba, media reported on Monday that the country has now laid out ‘rectification plan for the Jack Mas fintech venture Ant Group.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, “summoned Ant Group for regulatory talks on December 26th, announcing a sweeping plan for the fintech firm to ‘rectify’ its regulatory violations”.

The banking authority has laid out a five-point compliance agenda for Ant Group.

The agenda is that Ant Group should return to its roots in payments and bring more transparency to transactions.

“It must obtain the necessary licenses for its credit businesses and protect user data privacy and establish a financial holding company and ensure it holds sufficient capital.