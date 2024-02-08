Kolkata Apollo introduces CAR-T cell therapy in cancer treatment

CAR-T cell therapies, often known as living drugs, involve the extraction of a patient’s T-cells (a type of white blood cells whose function is to fight cancer cells) through a process known as Apheresis.

These T-cells are then genetically modified by a safe vehicle (viral vector) in a controlled laboratory setting, so that they express modified connectors on their surface called Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs). These CARs are specifically designed to recognise a protein which is abnormally expressed on certain cancer cells. They are then multiplied to a desired dose, and infused directly into the patient.

CAR-T cell therapies have gained global recognition for their unparalleled success in transforming the lives of patients with challenging B-cell malignancies. Over 25,000 patients worldwide have benefited from this therapeutic model.