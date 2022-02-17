Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses as it cruises past the pandemic-induced crisis in the travel industry, company results showed Thursday.

Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight per cent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

Signalling its optimistic outlook for the future, the company is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022.