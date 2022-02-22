Alibaba shares slump 5pc on Beijing’s scrutiny of Ant Group

Shares in Alibaba slumped more than five percent on Tuesday following a report that Beijing regulators had ordered a fresh investigation into state firms’ links with the Chinese e-commerce giant’s fintech arm Ant Group.

China’s biggest state-owned firms and banks were told to begin a new round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant and its subsidiaries, Bloomberg reported, in another blow to the beleaguered company and Alibaba’s billionaire co-founder Jack Ma.

Since late 2020, Chinese regulators have launched a wide-ranging crackdown on alleged anti-competitive practices by Alibaba and other domestic tech giants, which saw a record-breaking planned IPO by Ant Group pulled at the last minute.