Alibaba shares slump 5pc on Beijing’s scrutiny of Ant Group

Bloomberg described the fresh investigation as “by far the most thorough and wide-ranging look into deals with Ant”, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
It is unclear what triggered the fresh scrutiny, the report said.
Alibaba shares slumped by 5.1 per cent in early Hong Kong trading Tuesday, reaching the lowest point since it was listed in the city in 2019.
Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector after years of runaway growth has affected several other firms specialising in food delivery, gaming, tutoring and ride-hailing.
Shares in Chinese food delivery giant Meituan also extended their losses on Tuesday, dipping almost five per cent.
It had plummeted more than 20 per cent since Friday—the stock’s biggest fall in seven months—when China’s top economic planner ordered internet platforms to lower fees for struggling restaurants.
Alibaba’s latest quarterly earnings are set to be announced Thursday.