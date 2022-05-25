Amazon delivery pressure hurting workers, labour group says

A labour coalition on Tuesday said that Amazon delivery workers are getting hurt due to pressure by the e-commerce giant to quickly distribute heaps of packages to customers.

An analysis of US Occupational Safety and Health Administration data about injuries to Amazon delivery personnel and peers working at outside contractors showed that nearly one in five reported being hurt on the job in 2021, according to a Strategic Organizing Centre formed by four labour unions.

“The task of delivering such a high number of parcels per shift is something many drivers are finding impossible to achieve at all, let alone safely,” the center said in a report.