App makers blast Apple, Google in Senate hearing: Report

Tech giants Apple and Google faced a battery of accusations from prominent app developers, including Spotify and Tile, who alleged that the large tech platforms have abused their dominance and harmed competition.

In a lengthy Senate hearing, the app makers said Apple and Google’s rules surrounding in-app payments and app updates allow the tech giants to choke off rival services, and that they engage in retaliation when app developers refuse to comply, reports CNN.

The occasionally tense showdown highlighted how antitrust scrutiny of Apple is ramping up after more than a year of similar focus on its peers such as Amazon, Facebook and Google.

And US lawmakers were clear that the hearing would serve as a springboard for legislation to rein in large tech platforms, the report said.