Apple becomes first US company to hit $2 trillion mark

IANS
San Francisco
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019.
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019. Reuters

Weathering the Covid-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple on Wednesday scripted history by becoming the first American firm to hit the $2 trillion mark by valuation.

Apple stock rose to cross the threshold -- $467.77 per share—that helped it touch the $2-trillion mark. The stock was hovering near the threshold for most of the time and even touched $468.38 as the US market opened.

The news came as the S&P 500 closed at a new record high on Tuesday, fully wiping out its losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker will split its stock at the end of the month. Apple’s board of directors has approved a four-for-one stock split, effective from 31 August.

The iPhone maker passed the $1 trillion mark for the first time nearly two years ago.

Advertisement

Beating the pandemic blues, Apple posted $59.7 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended 27 June, an increase of 11 per cent from the year-ago quarter, as iPhone sales beat the Wall Street estimates.

iPhone sales were $26.4 billion, iPad revenue was $6.6 billion while Mac revenue reached $7.1 billion.

Apple posted revenue of $6.5 billion in the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment while its Services vertical (App Store, Apple Music and iCloud etc) reached $13.2 billion in sales.

Advertisement

Apple earlier surpassed Saudi Aramco, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, to become the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $1.84 trillion.

Apple, however, is not the first company in the world to hit the $2 trillion benchmark.

Saudi Aramco briefly hit the $2 trillion mark in December 2019 but has since dropped below.

If Apple were a country, it would be classified as the ninth richest one with such market valuation.

More News

Apple could lose $28b if WeChat ban stays: Report

A WeChat logo is displayed on a mobile phone as a woman walks past as she talks on her mobile phone at a taxi rank in this picture illustration. Reuters file photo

China grants first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino

Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China 24 March 2020.

Australian antitrust law would hit small content creators: Google

Google parent Alphabet shares lifted Monday on a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the past quarter, as the tech giant`s results eased concerns over huge fines imposed by the European Union for antitrust actions

Tesla developing training computer ‘Dojo’ to process video data

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China on 7 January.