Apple CEO Tim Cook could earn over 1 million shares by 2025

Apple CEO Tim Cook has received his largest stock grant since 2011. The Cupertino-based tech giant granted Cook 336,987 restricted units of Apple stock on Tuesday.

The company also issues performance-based grants that could take his total to 1,001,961 shares by 2025, reports CNBC.

At Tuesday’s closing price of $114.09, the shares are worth $114 million.

“Chas brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity,” Apple’s board of directors said in a statement.

“For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward.”