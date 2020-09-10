Apple ‘deserves scrutiny’ over App Store rules: Facebook CEO

In a sign of growing uneasiness with Apple’s rules related to the App Store, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the iPhone maker needs to be scrutinised.

In an interview with Axios on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that people should be looking into the “unilateral control” that Apple has over “what gets on phones, in terms of apps.”

He, however, fell short of saying that it is a government agency that should investigate Apple in relation to its App Store rules.

Facebook recently acknowledged that Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 may lead to over 50 per cent decline in its Audience Network advertising business.